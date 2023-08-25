The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, surprised this Friday, August 25, by announcing that he will not resign from his position, after giving the national team player Jennifer Hermoso a kiss on the lips without consent. His statements come a day after his team announced that the coach would resign. However, in the last hours Rubiales alleged that he is the victim of a “social murder.” From the Government they ratify that the sports leader must depart from his functions.

This Friday, August 25, it was speculated that the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, would step aside after the scandal he starred in when he kissed the National Team player Jennifer Hermoso during the coronation of the Women’s World Cup. However, the leader of the organization tied himself to the position and assured that he will not resign.

“Do you think I should resign, because I am going to tell you something: I am not going to resign, I am not going to resign, I am not going to resign!” Rubiales exclaimed during a speech before the General Assembly of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, amid applause from the predominantly male audience.

Rubiales issued these words after justifying that she is being the victim of a “false feminism”, of which she even accused Yolanda Díaz, second vice president of the Spanish Government, who is demanding her resignation for being a non-consensual kiss that constitutes sexual violence.

However, Rubiales affirmed this Friday that the kiss was “consensual and spontaneous” and assured that different sectors are perpetrating a media manhunt against him. “A social murder is being carried out, they are trying to kill me,” he insisted.

Rubiales, who highlighted his management in the RFEF and even described it as “the best in history”, took the claims for his behavior as a personal matter. “More than a hundred complaints, complaints in all kinds of courts, requests always from the same and its puppets in the CSD (Superior Sports Council). Some are annoyed that I am here,” he stated.

Immediately after her statement, Vice President Yolanda Díaz ratified that Rubiales should step down from office.

News in development…

With Reuters and local media