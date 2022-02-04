Bolivia.- An 80-year-old grandmother, sleep in an ATM waiting for her son who promised to pick her up in Bolivia.

The old lady made an ATM as her temporary home waiting for her son, who says he is a taxi driver named Edgar Mendoza and that he will supposedly go for her, which is why she has refused to receive help from the authorities.

According to people passing through the place, the Granny He has spent three nights in the square located in Isabel la Católica de la Paz.

“I am in the place waiting for my son, I am not going to leave because my son will come to pick me up, I thank God because I slept well in this place.” Said the 80-year-old woman to the Unitel medium.

People who pass by give her things like blankets and have seen her wandering around the site.

The residents of the sector have already alerted the authorities and have been giving him aid such as food.

For their part, the officials of the La Paz Municipal Ombudsman said that they will transfer her to a group home until a relative manages to rescue her.

It should be noted that the woman does not speak spanish, so they had to communicate in “Anymara” dialect.

