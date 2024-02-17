Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/17/2024 – 15:16

Mentor of the demonstration called by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the 25th on Avenida Paulista, evangelical pastor Silas Malafaia declared that the Bolsonaro act will not involve attacks directed at the Federal Supreme Court (STF), as has occurred in the past. The religious leader said that he intends to make just one mention of STF minister Alexandre de Moraes during the event, but without attacking him.

“We are not going to attack the STF or attack Alexandre de Moraes”, said the pastor to the Estadão. “I will just make one mention about Alexandre de Moraes. But it won't be the same as the mentions I make on my social networks, calling him a 'dictator in the toga', calling for his impeachment. On social media, I'm going to rock it. But there will be nothing of that level. I’m just going to confirm a statement he made to the entire press,” he added.

According to Malafaia, the demonstration will have as its motto “the defense of the Democratic Rule of Law”. The pastor of the Vitória em Cristo Association also said that the act is “beyond the figure of Jair Bolsonaro”. In practice, however, the event seeks to bring together a crowd in defense of the former president, who was recently the target of a Federal Police (PF) operation investigating an attempted coup d'état organized by members of the Bolsonaro government.

He says no invitation to the event was sent out. According to Malafaia, governors, mayors, parliamentarians and other leaders aligned with the former president are expected to attend the demonstration spontaneously. To welcome the authorities, the religious leader explains that there will be two electric trios arranged in an L shape on Avenida Paulista. The structure in the cars will have capacity for around 110 people.

Due to this limited space on the stage, the organization of the demonstration decided that mayors, councilors and pre-candidates in this year's municipal elections will not be able to climb on any electric trio. However, the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), will be the exception to the rule. “As the demonstration is in the capital of São Paulo, it doesn’t make sense for us not to let the city’s mayor join the trio,” said Malafaia, who did not confirm Nunes’ presence at the demonstration.

The physical structure of the event will be financed with money from Malafaia. Initially, he said that the demonstration would be paid for with resources from the Vitória em Cristo Association, but he rejected the proposal after criticism on social media about the alleged use of faithful tithes for the Bolsonarista act. “The association has nothing to do with church tithes, but the left used it to attack. Therefore, I decide to take on (the financing of the event). It’s not millions, it’s not an absurd thing,” he said.

On Thursday, the 15th, the former president and the pastor met to discuss the demonstration. The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Liberal Party (PL), in Brasília, and was attended by Bolsonaro's lawyer and spokesperson, Fábio Wajngarten, and deputy Zucco (PL-RS). On the occasion, the Rio Grande do Sul parliamentarian reinforced, in an interview, that the intention is for it to be a “peaceful, orderly event with the presence of several parliamentarians”.

The call for the demonstration was made by Bolsonaro through a video released on social media on Monday, the 12th. In the recording, the former president argues that he will use the act to defend himself “from all the accusations that have been imputed” against him. In the recording, Bolsonaro also advises his supporters not to carry banners “against anyone”. In previous events called by him, it became common to display banners calling for federal intervention and attacking Supreme Court ministers.

“There was always a banner saying something crazy: 'close the STF' or 'close the National Congress'”, said Malafaia, attributing the objects to “imbeciles”. According to the pastor, demonstrations of this type were narrated as the keynote of the events and, therefore, Bolsonaro made the request to his supporters. This will be the first Bolsonarist demonstration called personally by the former president after January 8, when his supporters carried out the attack on the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília.

In addition to Malafaia, the former president's advisor and lawyer, Fábio Wajngarten, confirmed the event, which has already been endorsed by other supporters of the former president on social media. Malafaia stated that more than 100 parliamentarians confirmed their presence at the event and that senator Magno Malta (ES) and federal deputies Nikolas Ferreira (MG) and Gustavo Gayer (GO), Bolsonaro's supporters, will give speeches in the electric trio, in addition to himself and of the former president.

This will not be the first time that Bolsonaro and Malafaia share an electric trio. On September 7, 2022, prevented from asking for votes at official events, Bolsonaro spoke in a sound truck rented by the pastor after the end of the military event, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).