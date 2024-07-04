ANDUS President Joe Biden vowed on Thursday to stay in the race facing growing calls to withdraw his candidacy for the November presidential election.

“I do not go anywhere”the 81-year-old president responded to a comment from one of his followers, during a celebration at the White House for American Independence Day.

Biden is continuing to step up his interventions on Thursday, the day of the American national holiday, in an attempt to quell the controversy sparked a week ago by his disastrous performance during a debate against Donald Trump.

“I behaved badly in a debate,” he admitted again during an interview with a local Pennsylvania radio station broadcast Thursday morning.

However, he said, “90 minutes on stage doesn’t erase what I did for three and a half years.”

The 81-year-old Democratic president is facing growing calls to withdraw his candidacy for the November presidential election, in which he seeks a second term, due to serious concerns about his health.

However, the White House on Wednesday flatly rejected the possibility of Biden dropping out of the race.

The president is “not at all thinking” about throwing in the towel, said his spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

“I made a mistake,” the president reiterated during an interview with a local radio station in Wisconsin recorded on Wednesday. But “we are going to win this election,” he promised.

On Wednesday, the president met with Democratic leaders in Congress and received the governors of several states run by his party, who confirmed their support for him.

“It was a good conversation with the president and the vice president (Kamala Harris) because it was honest,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said. “We said we would support him.”

For Independence Day, a holiday celebrated this Thursday by American families across the country, the president plans to attend a barbecue with soldiers in Washington in the afternoon, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden.

The military’s sacrifice “reminds us that democracy is never guaranteed and that every generation must fight to maintain it,” he wrote on social media X on Thursday morning. Biden often accuses his Republican opponent Donald Trump of being a threat to democracy.

The octogenarian Democrat’s smallest gestures and tone will be closely scrutinized when he speaks in the evening, before attending the traditional fireworks display accompanied by Kamala Harris, who continues to support him unwaveringly in public.

The debate in Atlanta lasted about 1 hour and 40 minutes. Photo:Andrew Caballero Reynols – AFP Share

What the polls in the United States say

On Friday, Biden will have to continue his efforts to reassure the public when he speaks at a campaign rally in Madison, in the decisive state of Wisconsin, and then during an interview with the ABC television network, which promises to be crucial.

He is also scheduled to hold a press conference next week.

His goal in these speeches is to demonstrate his ability to express himself without a teleprompter and to silence the doubts that have arisen in recent days about his ability to lead the country for four more years.

Two Democratic lawmakers this week openly called for a stronger candidate than Biden to be elected in the presidential election.

Major newspapers, including the New York Times editorial board, have also called on the president to drop his bid for a second term.

Two polls released on Wednesday highlighted the growth in voting intentions in favor of Trump.

The Republican billionaire has remained relatively low-key for several days, letting the crisis fester without directly intervening.

That hasn’t stopped his campaign team from seizing the opportunity: “Joe Biden is weak, he has failed, he is dishonest and unworthy of occupying the White House,” he said in a statement released on Wednesday.