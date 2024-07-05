This Thursday was a day of celebration at the White House. Between barbecues, musical performances and fireworks, US President Joe Biden had a couple of speeches and some off-script moments. Since his disastrous debate last week against Donald Trump on CNN, every public appearance Biden makes has been the subject of special scrutiny. This Thursday he read his speech on the screens, but then he stepped down from the lectern and, microphone in hand, said a few more words. He left the expected headline: “I’m not going anywhere.”

Political, media and donor pressure for Biden to drop out of the race has been mounting in recent days. There is a growing sense that the president will not be able to beat Trump in the November 5 presidential election, given that the president has slipped away in the polls. In addition, Democratic congressmen who are up for re-election on that date are afraid that Biden’s poor form will drag down the entire party.

Biden is aware that he is living through decisive days and that he needs to dispel doubts about his mental acuity. On Wednesday, at a meeting with Democratic governors at the White House, he allowed himself to joke about it. He said that he was in good health, that what was failing him was his brain, according to AP. More than one of those present was left with a frozen smile. The president also acknowledged at that meeting that he needs to sleep more and limit nighttime activities so that he can go to bed earlier and be rested for work, according to US media reports.

During that meeting, Biden told the governors that he had been examined by his doctor following his debate performance, despite White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre saying hours earlier that Biden had not been examined by a doctor.

These are not very reassuring messages, but the president has stepped up his agenda to try to show that he is in good shape. On Thursday, at the White House, among the guests at a barbecue for military veterans, someone said to him: “Keep fighting. We need you” and that is when Biden replied: “You got me, man. I’m not going anywhere.”

Biden’s formal address was brief and was preceded by another by the first lady, Jill Biden, who is increasingly active in her husband’s public events, and by another by the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin. Biden made a second address later, this time without teleprompterbut in it he limited himself to wishing happy 4th of July celebrations and dropping two or three other clichés.

The president is traveling to Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday for a rally. He will also give an interview to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, which will air in prime time on Friday. On Sunday, he travels to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for another campaign event. Next week, he hosts the NATO summit in Washington, which marks the 75th anniversary of its founding. At that summit, he will hold a press conference open to all kinds of questions. Biden hopes to pass all those tests with flying colors and once again convince his party colleagues, donors and voters that he is ready for reelection and a second term. It will not be easy.