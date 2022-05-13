Streaming on YouTube the show that makes people talk

As if the war were not enough, the Russia proudly shows and emphasizes the homophodic side of the nation. All this, it does through the reality presented by the parliamentarian Vitaly Milonov “I’m not gay”already known for his anti positions Lgbtq +. Basically, the contestants in the program are all males and have to try theirs heterosexuality not to be eliminated.

This absurd game homophobicwhere men believed to be homosexual are shown the door, it airs on Youtube and the international LGBTQ + community is increasingly souring. For his part, the Russian politician, Milonov, has always stressed his homophobic and openly anti-LGBTQ position. Even some time ago she proposed to confine gays and sterilize them, as is done with cats. Above all, in the promo of the program there is a voiceover, which defines Russian homosexuals like the McDonalds here, few and little used.

The writer Melanie Francescaregarding the broadcast of the reality show, he comments: “This reality show is absurd and must be stopped immediately. While, at the doors of Europe, hordes of migrants knock because this is the paradise of law, of democracy, where we fight to be equal and affirming the rights is unthinkable, that in a country at war one should allow such obscenity to be broadcast “.

Unfortunately, this format fully marries the government line of the Russian Federationwhere the gay wedding and the civil unions. There Duma, in 2013, passed a law against LGBTQ + propaganda, arguing with this to protect minors from information that promotes the denial of traditional family rights. Basically, it is forbidden to talk about homosexuality in schools, it cannot be demonstrated to ask for rights related to sexual orientation. Recently, two Russian courts have sanctioned Facebook And TikTok precisely for having disseminated Lgbtq + content.

