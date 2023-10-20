Home page World

From: Sina Alonso Garcia

Split

Trigema boss Wolfgang Grupp is considered an old-school entrepreneur. You won’t find a cell phone or computer at your workplace. Instead, he uses fax or goes straight to the telephone.

Burladingen – About Trigema boss Wolfgang Grupp is being talked about a lot these days. At first he irritated people with his statements about working from home, but shortly afterwards he became worried his negative attitude towards works councils for vertebrae. The 81-year-old entrepreneur has a critical opinion on some developments in the modern working world. The patriarch runs his own company in a very unconventional way – as he did again in an interview RFHcurrent becomes clear.

How BW24 already reported, The Trigema boss doesn’t have a computer and has all emails printed out. “I’m not available for these modern things,” he now emphasizes again RFHcurrent. “I pick up the phone, I speak, I write a letter, a fax or even an e-mail that I dictate to my secretary.” Although he has a cell phone himself, it is switched off in the closet when he is not out and about.

Wolfgang Grupp criticizes the new world of work: “You only work with the TV”

Wolfgang Grupp cannot understand the fact that these days people “send each other text messages or emails all the time and only work with the TV.” “If I have something to say to an employee, I go to him and tell him. He can ask questions and I know whether he has understood.” Personal conversation is “of course more efficient than sending a text message.”

Trigema veteran Wolfgang Grupp (81) has little interest in developments in the new world of work. © dpa/Patrick Seeger/Hannes P Albert (photomontage BW24)

Grupp believes that “sending SMS back and forth” is too cumbersome. “I don’t have the time for that and it’s not my thing. I want to have results.” A general cell phone ban does not apply at Trigema. “But of course, if a department head is constantly on his cell phone, then I have to criticize that accordingly.” Of course, the smartphone can be “left at work” but not used. “Because he’s supposed to do his job and not play around on his cell phone.”