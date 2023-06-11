“If they do that to me, I won’t come back”, Soriana client disseminates request of employees when going to establishment and users react controversially when opening a debate on the TikTok social network.

It was through the digital platform owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, where the ‘@ginasanchez53’ account shared an uncomfortable moment when going to a store Sorianawell, she alone I wanted to do the errandwhen the problem happened.

In the viral video that travels the Internet, it is shown that customers, after finishing shopping, could not take the cart where they had placed the errand to the parking lot.

In general, when going to a supermarket, consumers hold a supermarket cart while they choose the products, thus holding the pantry in a better way so that nothing falls out.

There are those who take the car to the parking lot to pass the shopping bags to your vehicleHowever, at the scene, it was revealed that they could not remove him from the facilities.

For this reason, Gina Sánchez added in the description of the viral clip: “We went to Soriana after years and we found this.”

When showing that the employees of the establishment asked the customers for the supermarket cars, Internet users pointed out: “If they do that to me, I will not return”, “they do it because of the massive theft of the same cars, so if you are not interested in buying, do not enter, That’s how the rules are, it will be illegal but they are internal rules.”

What characterizes Soriana?

The supermarket and warehouse company, founded by brothers Francisco and Armando Martín Borque in Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico, currently maintains multinational chains, retail and convenience stores such as Walmart, Bodega Aurrera and Oxxo as its main competitors.

As a strategy of Soriana Organization, at a national level they seek to be part of all the families where they operate, for which reason, it is considered one of the leading retail brands in Mexico.

The chain created in 1968 with headquarters in Monterrey, is characterized by being a 100% Mexican company. committed to delighting our customersaccording to their website.