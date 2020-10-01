Alexei Navalny, who has been undergoing medical treatment in Germany for a month after a severe poisoning, has no doubts that Vladimir Putin was behind the crime. The oppositionist said this in an interview with the German Spiegel…

“I claim that Putin was behind the crime, and I have no other versions of the crime“, – emphasizes Navalny. The victim also repeated that he was not going to emigrate to Germany and would return to Russia after treatment. “My task now is to remain a guy who is not afraid. And I’m not afraid! “ – he assured.

Journalists who spoke with Navalny noticed that he was under heavy guard around the clock. The policy is constantly accompanied by bodyguards, and much attention is paid to the control of drinking water. It seems that Navalny’s relatives are afraid of a new poisoning attempt.

Recall that Navalny was hospitalized on August 20 in a hospital in Omsk, and then transported to a clinic in Germany. A German laboratory analyzed the patient’s biomaterials and found traces of a neurotoxin from the “Novice” group. Other European laboratories have confirmed the conclusion of the German doctors.

At the Charité clinic, Navalny has already been visited by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Photo navalny / Twitter

