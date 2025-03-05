What makes us human? It is a question to which an answer has been sought since time immemorial and incessantly, especially in philosophy, science and religion. Perhaps the doubt does not fall precisely in whether we are human, but what we know exactly about the interaction of the other through a social, sensory, individual and relational dimension. A long time ago, feminist thought, with its ability to deconstruct rigid categories and apparent biological evidence, unmasked the illusion of femininity as something given by nature. In your text The Second Sex (The second sex), Simone de Beauvoir declared: “Woman is not born, it is become.” And, as the author states, “only the mediation of others can assign one individual the part of the other.”

And it is precisely in that tension between imposed identity and chosen identity where an opening is opened to even more interesting issues. If humanity itself can deconstruct, what happens when the subject who interrogates is not sure of its own nature? For example, is it plausible to be an android and ignore it? Perhaps the introspection is not the lighthouse of truth, but the look of the other: another me, equally artificial, which becomes revelation. Here the ethical and ontological dilemma is twisted: if what defines us is our perception of ourselves, what happens when this perception is mediated by another automaton? Maybe the border between the flesh and silicon is really thin.

The combination of Blade Runner and Future Eve

The Dutch work I’M not a robot (I’m not a robot)Oscar 2025 winner in the best short film categoryand available to see on YouTube, fits perfectly in this reflection, exploring the fragile line that separates the human from the artificial and questioning precisely that perception of the identity mediated by the other. The work written and directed by Victoria Warmerdam uses the pretext of a simple captcha test (completely automatic and public touring test to differentiate human computers), that is, the box with the legend: “I am not a robot.”

The work immerses us in the life of Lara, music producer. While performing your tasks on the computer, the interface presents a series of requests: identify elements in an image box and mark a box to demonstrate that it is not a robot. However, Lara fails the captcha test. After several failed attempts, he decides to get in touch with the technical service, but instead of helping her solve the problem, the operator opens the door to a much deeper doubt: what if Lara really is a robot? Angustified and angry, the woman calls her partner Daan, hoping to receive moral support confirming her humanity. Daan reveals an unexpected truth that pushes her to a deep crisis.