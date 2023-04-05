Supported by all the members of the squad, coach Duda and the rest of the coaching staff, the board of directors, the honorary president Antonio Mínguez and even José Miguel Monje Carrillo, president of the National Futsal Committee. Applauded by all of them when he finished his first speech before answering the questions from the journalists present. In this way, the recent incorporation of Jimbee Cartagena, Paulo Roberto, was presented this Wednesday, an arrival that has brought with it a lot of controversy since it was announced.

The former ElPozo player, whose extraordinary sports career included numerous strikes with the stands of ‘La Bombonera’, arrives at the melon club to occupy the position of ‘Institutional Relations and Sponsorship’, taking advantage of his experience in national futsal and his extensive knowledge of companies related to this sport.

Miguel Ángel Jiménez, president of the entity, took the floor in the first instance. The president said that the arrival of the Brazilian obeys the intention of “putting Cartagena where it deserves in futsal.” Likewise, he asserted that his new incorporation will mean a step forward. «Paulo Roberto is known by everyone in sports. Professionally, he is highly regarded and he is going to give us a leap in our goal of reaching the top, “he said. “He comes to add, to work to get sponsorships and give packaging to the club,” he concluded.

“A winner”



Duda, coach of the melon team, spared no praise for Paulo Roberto. He developed his story from his beginnings selling jerseys on the outskirts of the Maracana to becoming a Spanish futsal legend. He defined him as “a winner”, due to his successes.

The former ElPozo player, for his part, wanted to lend a hand once the criticisms made about his signing on social networks had been reviewed. «I have read each and every one of the tweets that have spoken about me and I understand them. My challenge is to be able to turn these criticisms into praise for the club,” he said. These doubts made him even think about going back when it came to joining the club.

He did not consider that arriving in Cartagena is “changing sides”, since he has not been linked to any team for 14 years. “I’m not a person from a specific club,” he said. «We cannot deny our past and I am very proud of it. He cost me, because he knew that there are things that I will drag for a lifetime. It is a very thoughtful decision », he reflected. He also commented that he “intended” to sit with the Jimbee’s rocks. Although he argued: “I was in Antequera in the stands with them,” he asserted.

«Sportingly, I understand the criticism. For the Cartagena fans there has always been tremendous respect. You will not find any statement from me speaking ill of them. Yes, it is true that, as a player, I have been a fighter and I defended my club to the death and that is what I want to do with Jimbee now », he reflected.

On his return to the Palacio de los Deportes next Saturday, the former international commented: “I also have a lot at stake personally. I will go to the box sitting next to Michelangelo [Jiménez] and kicking whatever is in front of me to win the game.

Finally, he wanted to clarify the function that he will develop within the Cartagena team. He did not give up sports. «I will be responsible for the institutional area and with sponsorship issues. The sports part is not my function, but I want to be useful. If Duda asks me, I will help him, but I am not here to get involved in that plot because he is the one most responsible, “he concluded.