I’m not a lady streaming and live TV: where to see the Alba Parietti show

I’m not a lady is the show that airs on Rai 2 tonight, June 29, 2023, with the first episode from 9.20 pm hosted by Alba Parietti. The program leads us to discover the world of Drag Queens and their art, for a completely new genre for Italian TV. Each episode will feature five celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, cinema, theatre, sport and culture. Made unrecognizable by a team of make-up and styling experts, the contestants will get involved and compete, for one evening, in the role of splendid Drag Queens, undergoing training with industry experts. But let’s see together where to watch live TV and in streaming I’m not a lady.

On TV

Appointment on Rai 2 in prime time every Thursday from 29 June 2023 at 21.20 for five weeks. Alba Parietti will be joined in the studio by Mara Maionchi, Sabrina Salerno, Filippo Magnini, and Cristina D’Avena, who will form the “vip panel” of “I’m not a lady”.

I’m not a lady live stream

If you’re not at home, you can follow I’m not a lady in live streaming or catch up on the episodes on demand thanks to the free Rai Play app.

How many bets

We have seen where to see it in streaming, but how many episodes are planned for I’m not a lady? Five in all, every Thursday from 29 June.