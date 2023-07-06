I’m not a lady: previews and cast (competitors, judges) of the Alba Parietti show

Tonight, Thursday 6 July 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2, I’m not a lady, the show hosted by Alba Parietti aired from 29 June 2023 in prime time. In all there are five episodes, and in each of them five celebrities from the world of entertainment, cinema, theatre, sport and culture will be the protagonists. Made unrecognizable by a team of make-up and styling experts, the contestants will get involved and compete, for one evening, as splendid Drag Queens, undergoing training with industry experts and professional Drag Queens.

But what is the full cast of I’m not a lady? To accompany the public on this journey of discovery of Drag art and culture, the presenter, Alba Parietti, flanked in the studio by Mara Maionchi, Sabrina Salerno, Filippo Magnini, and Cristina D’Avena, the investigators, who will make up the “vip panel by I’m Not a Lady. To them the task of guessing the identity of the famous characters, who hide behind the Drag disguise at the end of each performance.

In each episode, the five “mysterious” characters will compete in an elimination competition, which includes performances in the most iconic disciplines of the Drag world such as the catwalk, or a catwalk show with musical accompaniment, the vogueing-style dance, which consists in imitating the plastic poses of the models that appear in the fashion shows, symbolized by the covers of the well-known magazine “Vogue”, from which the dance takes its name; and finally, the singing challenge in lipsync. The audience at home and the “vip panel” in the studio will have to be alert because clues to the identities of the contestants can be hidden anywhere.

Judges

Judging the performances of the contestants in I’m not a lady, and establishing who will have to leave the program for each challenge, will be a jury of professional Drag artists composed of Elecktra Bionic, winner of the first edition of Drag Race Italia and specialist in beauty queens and performances; Vanessa Van Cartier, Italian-Belgian Drag winner of the prestigious title of “Miss Continental”, star of “Make Up Your Mind” Holland and lipsync expert, and Maruska Starr, Drag Queen singer for over 10 years. Their task is to evaluate the clothing, performance and attitude of each competitor and show the public that a Drag is not simply a man in women’s clothes, but much more.

The Drag winner of each episode will be rewarded, but her identity will remain mysterious and she will go directly to the spectacular final where Alba Parietti will crown the winner of the first edition of “I’m not a lady”, while the others will only have to reveal themselves and tell the publish their transformation journey.