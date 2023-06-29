I’m not a lady: how many episodes, duration and when the show on Rai 2 ends

How many episodes are scheduled for I’m not a lady, the new Rai 2 show broadcast from 29 June 2023 hosted by Alba Parietti? Five episodes in all, for as many weeks. The last episode should air on July 27th. The program has been postponed several times since it was scheduled for this winter, but it will finally see the light of day. This is the complete schedule (may vary):

First episode: June 29, 2023

Second episode: 6 July 2023

Third episode: 13 July 2023

Fourth episode: 20 July 2023

Fifth episode: 27 July 2023

Duration

How long is each episode of I’m not a lady? Appointment from 21.20 to 23.25, therefore a duration of about two hours including advertising. In all, as mentioned, there are five episodes. A program that mixes the language of the talent show, the spectacular performances of the great variety with the captivating formula of the guessing game. A real novelty in the generalist Italian television panorama, a program which, through a competition in a festive atmosphere, aims to bring the general public to discover an inclusive and very colorful world; a hymn to freedom in the fullest sense of the term where what wins is the ability to get involved beyond any scheme or prejudice and to be, for one evening, a completely different person.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for I’m not a lady, but where to see it on live TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 2 from 29 June 2023 for five episodes at 21.20. Also in streaming or on-demand on the free RaiPlay app.