I’m not a lady is the new show hosted by Alba Parietti and broadcast on Rai 2 in prime time from 29 June 2023 at 21.20. After a series of postponements, I’m not a lady is therefore ready to go. In all there are five episodes, for as many weeks. There will be judges and great show moments dedicated to the performances of the Drag Queens. But let’s see all the information together.

How it works, competitors, detectives

The program, absolutely innovative for Italian TV, is the adaptation of the Make Up Your Mind format”, produced in collaboration with Fremantle. For each of the five episodes, as many celebrities from the world of entertainment, cinema, theatre, sport and culture will be the protagonists. Made unrecognizable by a team of make-up and styling experts, the contestants will get involved and compete, for one evening, as splendid Drag Queens, undergoing training with industry experts and professional Drag Queens.

Hosting I’m not a lady is a well-known TV face like Alba Parietti, at the helm of a show of her own after eleven years. The show was originally supposed to air in the fall and then again in December. Eventually it was decided to air it in the summer. The presenter will be joined in the studio by Mara Maionchi, Sabrina Salerno, Filippo Magnini, and Cristina D’Avena, the investigators, who will make up the “vip panel” of I’m not a lady. To them the task of guessing the identity of the famous characters, who hide behind the Drag disguise at the end of each performance.

In each episode, the five “mysterious” characters will compete in an elimination competition, which includes performances in the most iconic disciplines of the Drag world such as the catwalk, or a catwalk show with musical accompaniment, the vogueing-style dance, which consists in imitating the plastic poses of the models that appear in the fashion shows, symbolized by the covers of the well-known magazine “Vogue”, from which the dance takes its name; and finally, the singing challenge in lipsync. The audience at home and the “vip panel” in the studio will have to be alert because clues to the identities of the contestants can be hidden anywhere.

I’m not a lady is a program that mixes the language of the talent show, the spectacular performances of the great variety with the captivating formula of the guessing game. A way to bring the general public to discover an inclusive and colorful world; a hymn to freedom in the fullest sense of the term where what wins is the ability to get involved beyond any scheme or prejudice and to be, for one evening, a completely different person.

I’m not a lady: judges, guests, jury

On the other hand, the competitors’ performances will be judged, and who will have to leave the program for each challenge, by a jury of professional Drag artists composed of Elecktra Bionic, winner of the first edition of Drag Race Italia and specialist in beauty queens and performances; Vanessa Van Cartier, Italian-Belgian Drag winner of the prestigious title of “Miss Continental”, star of “Make Up Your Mind” Holland and lipsync expert, and Maruska Starr, Drag Queen singer for over 10 years. Their task is to evaluate the clothing, performance and attitude of each competitor and show the public that a Drag is not simply a man in women’s clothes, but much more.

The Drag winner of each episode will be rewarded, but her identity will remain mysterious and she will go directly to the spectacular final where Alba Parietti will crown the winner of the first edition of “I’m not a lady”, while the others will only have to reveal themselves and tell the publish their transformation journey.

How many bets

But how many episodes are planned for I’m not a lady, the new Rai 2 show hosted by Alba Parietti? A total of five episodes are scheduled, broadcast every Thursday in prime time from 29 June 2023. Here is the complete programming (it may undergo changes):

First episode: June 29, 2023

Second episode: 6 July 2023

Third episode: 13 July 2023

Fourth episode: 20 July 2023

Fifth episode: 27 July 2023

Streaming and TV

Where to see I’m not a lady on live TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 2 in prime time from 29 June 2023 for five episodes at 21.20. Also in streaming or on-demand on the free RaiPlay app.