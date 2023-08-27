The boy who saved the girl who fell from the fifth floor speaks

“No, I’m not a hero”: declares Mattia Aguzzi, 37, who yesterday, Saturday 26 August, saved the life of a five-year-old girl who fell from the fifth floor of a building in via Nizza, in Turin .

Interviewed by The print, the young man retraced what happened. “When I saw her fall, I got into the trajectory. I opened my arms, instinctively. And I watched as he fell down. And when I took it, I cushioned the blow here, on my chest, and then I closed my arms. What do I have to say? I did everything like this, naturally. I didn’t think of anything and tried to do what had to be done.”

“Then I fell to the ground too. And I didn’t know what to think in those moments. I watched her. First she was motionless, then she started crying and then I understood that she was fine. That was alright. That is, I hoped that everything went well for her ”.

Mattia happened to pass by with his fiancée Gloria: “I raised my eyes and saw that little girl leaning into the void. And then I too started yelling to go back inside. It was the most normal thing to do.”

The partner started ringing all the bells in the building while he “stood there and watched. You know, that little girl was hanging on the railing. I saw her fall and got under her. It was luck. I don’t know. I just know that it went well. I took her like this (she makes the gesture with her arms) and I held her close to me. Then I fell with her.”

The young man then saw the parents of the little girl immediately after the incident: “They told me they ran down. I think they were fixing something in the house, I don’t quite understand. Poor things, they were shocked. After all, how not to be? They got a crazy, devastating scare.”

“It went well. What more could we want? Destiny put us there. The case. The fatality. As far as I know, we’re all fine. And this, believe me, is the most beautiful thing” concludes Mattia.