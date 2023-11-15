Luciane Barbosa Farias, the “Amazon Trafficking Lady”, was received twice at the Ministry of Justice in less than 3 months

Luciane Barbosa Farias said that she is not part of any criminal faction and that she learned about her nickname “Dama do Tráfico Amazonense” on Monday (13.Nov.2023), in the press.

“I was never known as ‘Dama do Tráfico’, but as ‘Lu Farias’”, he said in an interview with journalists via Zoom, on Tuesday (14.nov).

President of ILA (Associação Instituto Liberdade do Amazonas), Luciane is married to Clemilson dos Santos Farias, “Uncle Patinhas”, appointed leader of Comando Vermelho. He was convicted of money laundering, association with drug trafficking and criminal organization, and is serving 31 years in Tefé prison (AM).

Luciane said that she was investigated for association with drug trafficking, but acquitted in the first instance. “It was not proven that I was part of a criminal organization. I’m not a faction, I’m Clemilson’s wife. My husband is in prison, paying for his mistake. I never raised a flag defending crime. But I defend the Constitution“, he spoke.

The head of the association for the rights of prisoners was received twice at the Ministry of Justice in less than 3 months, and also met with government congressmen throughout the year.

“It was there [no Ministério da Justiça] as president of the institution, carrying a dossier regarding the ills of the prison system. My job at the institution is to raise complaints from family members about the prison system.”, explained Luciane to journalists.

She also said she had never met the Minister of Justice, Flavio Dinoand that she did not report being married to Clemilson during her visits to the ministry.