“Black Adam” had been in the works for more than a decade when it hit theaters and, after a premiere that was higher than expected, it gave an unexpected record to Dwayne Johnson, its protagonist. Still within DC Films, it has already been confirmed that famed filmmaker James Gunn has been chosen as the company’s new president. As for Marvel, Kevin Feige (head of the firm) is still building his cinematographic universe and is about to launch “Black Panther: Wakanda forever.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda forever” will be released in theaters on November 11, 2022. Photo: Composition LR/Marvel Studios

With all this in mind, everything points to the fact that superhero movies still have much more to offer, despite the fact that they have been on the market for several decades. This type of project has become so attractive that even Oscar winners now wear costumes and give life to comic book characters or command the productions.

Recall that, for example, “Eternals” was headed by the Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao. Will it be Quentin Tarantino’s turn to join the ranks of the UCM or the DCEU?

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most famous directors in Hollywood. So far, he has directed 9 movies (10 if you count “Kill Bill 2”). Photo: EFE

Tarantino’s response to Marvel and DC

Tarantino gave a recent interview to the Los Angeles Times, in which he was asked about the possibility of collaborating with Marvel or DC. The director was very clear in pointing out that “You have to be a day laborer to do things. I am not a day laborer. I’m not looking for a job.”

In addition, he did not hesitate to share his position on this “fashion”. Specifically, he opined that, as happened with musicals in the 60s, there will come a point where we will no longer see stories of superpowered figures on the big screen.