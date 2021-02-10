Teleworking is here to stay in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic. Those who can work from home, video calls or remote conferences have brought the work centers to the home and are a daily bread. It is not surprising that technology plays tricks on users, as it happened with a lawyer from Texas (United States).

Rod Ponton accidentally left a cat filter on during a video conference with a judge in the 394th district. Noticing a wide-eyed white cat’s face on the screen, Judge Roy Ferguson made a comment. “I think you have a filter enabled in the video settings and you may want to turn it off.” Ponton, who could not find how to deactivate the filter, only aimed to say “I am here live, I am not a cat.” The video, shared on Twitter by journalist Lawrence Hurley has received more than 198,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 56,000 times in the first seven hours after publication.

The truth is that anyone can have a computer slip. Ponton assured in an interview with Vice news that it was an error of his assistant. “I took it off and replaced it with my face. It was a case involving a man attempting to leave the United States with contraband and smuggled cash. It was all a mistake. They took it away from me and we had the hearing normally ”, says the lawyer. Judge Ferguson later substantiated this anecdote.

It seems that there is a strange relationship between lawyers and embarrassing moments in video conferencing. Last year, a Mexican lawyer was surprised the moment his camera moved. “Lawyer, you are not wearing pants, you are in a hearing,” a judge is heard saying in a work session that was shared thousands of times in July this year.

