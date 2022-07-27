The serial version of the I’m Motors Sion, the electric minivan of the German company with a solar panel system. The solar electric vehicle (SEV) aims to offer an accessible mobility solution that will arrive on the market from 2023 but which would have already met with some success during the launch phase of the concept car, with 19,000 bookings among private customers until the month of July. with potential customers who paid a deposit of € 2,225 to get behind the wheel of this family car that combines solar energy with electric charging.

The list price should be around 25,126 euros (Excluding VAT), with the Sion which should have one of the lowest TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) in the mid-size segment thanks above all to the support of solar panels that will guarantee between 112 and 245 km of autonomy transferred per week. The total mileage range, on the other hand, is 305 km in the WLTP homologation cycle, with the LFP battery having a capacity of 54 kWh. On the roof, on the other hand, there will be 456 integrated solar half-cells. As for the charging possibilities, Sono Motors Sion is compatible with infrastructures up to 75 kW in DC and 11 kW in AC. The bi-directional charging technology supports the car’s solar technology and is designed to transform the Sion into a sustainable power plant on wheels that should be able to power electronic devices, the home or other electric cars with an output of up to 11 kW. The interior is very minimalist, with fabric upholstery and a dashboard dominated by two displays, one for the infotainment system and another for the digital dashboard.

On the occasion of the presentation of the Sion, Sono Motors also unveiled his new “Solar Bus Kit”, a scalable B2B retrofit solution that allows you to apply solar panels on the roof of Man and Mercedes buses, thus converting public transport and offering a sustainable and efficient solution.