Antonella Fiordelisi, again regarding her experience on Beijing Express, from Thursday 7 March on Sky Uno, spoke about a journey of rediscovery.

Television is back for Antonella Fiordelisi who, after participating in the Big Brother VIP last year, she will be one of the contestants in the new edition of Beijing Express. The program now in its 11th edition will start on March 7 on Sky Uno. Antonella Fiordelisi will participate in the “traveling” broadcast paired with Estefania Bernal.

In an interview with 'Chi', the influencer discussed his personal life and how the long journey The Dragon's Route (which is also the title of this 2024 edition of the program) has influenced his way of thinking and reflecting on his person. Fiordelisi says:

“It was an intense experience, which left a profound impact from the beginning. […] In the past, I used to get angry if a nail broke, now I appreciate how lucky I am. In Beijing we will see very little of the 'old' Antonella.

Antonella Fiordelisi, always regarding hers experience a Beijing Express, which will be broadcast from Thursday 7 March on Sky Uno, but recorded a few months ago, spoke of a journey of rediscovery. The journey allowed her to appreciate even the little things.

In the interview with 'Chi' he refers to an Antonella belonging to the past, the one who was known best by the public. Thanks to her participation in fencing and later in Big Brother VIP, has become a well-known figure. But she arrived on the gossip pages when Gonzalo Higuain he contacted her on social media. Regarding this last episode, you recalled:

When he wrote to me I was 18 years old, he liked my photos and contacted me privately asking for more photos. Refused, I don't know how many would have done so and I let them know. I wouldn't do it again: my number ended up in every newspaper in the world because of this gossip.

In the house of Big Brother VIPFiordelisi had started a story with Edoardo Donnamaria, which however ended after the end of the reality show. “It seemed like we were living in a movie, we were very involved,” she says. Subsequently, she entered his life William Vicar, Tottenham goalkeeper, with whom he had a two-month relationship, which recently ended: “A kind, polite boy, we remained on good terms”, reveals Antonella Fiordelisi. She remembered how he lived in London, she in Milan, and the complicated situation in which she went to visit him once a week.

It was the goalkeeper who took the first step by writing to her on social media shortly before her departure for Beijing Express. Their attendance it remained secret until New Year's Eve, when some photos emerged: