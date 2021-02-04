Everything flows, everything changes in this world, only does not change Jennifer Psaki… The former official representative of the US State Department, and now the press secretary of the White House, continues to play the role of “the standard for measuring stupidity,” as one of the reporters once defined her role.

“Wow, Space Force! This is the plane of today! “

When it became known about her appointment, it was immediately assumed that Psaki was no longer the same, and new pearls could not be expected from her. But those who believed in Jen were right.

At a regular briefing, one of the journalists asked if he had received Joe Biden any decisions regarding Space Force – Space forces created in 2019.

“Wow, Space Force! This is the plane of today! Interesting question, I would be happy to check with our contact person from Space Force. But I’m not sure who it is, ”answered Psaki.

The journalist, hearing this, resignedly sat down in his seat, realizing that he would not receive an answer to his question.

Apparently, a White House press secretary confused the Space Force with the US President’s Air Force One.

Bloopers Psaki in many Americans no longer cause a smile, but irritation. Republican Senator Mike Rogers considered the spokesman’s words disrespectful to the military: “It is alarming to see how the spokesman for the Biden administration is clearly belittling an entire branch of our military, presenting it as a witty joke that I am sure will amuse China.”

This mistake did not become Jen’s first incident in her new post. A little earlier, listing the claims of the new American president against Russia, she suddenly hesitated, and then announced: “I’m losing my mind here.” During the same briefing, she became completely confused about the positions, calling NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg UN Secretary General. AND US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken “Lucky” more – Psaki named him president.

“I called him President Blinken – this is a promotion, but who knows!”, RIA Novosti quotes the press secretary’s response when she was pointed out the mistake.

Less than a day after the story with the plane and the Space Forces, Psaki distinguished herself in the field of sports. At a press conference she was asked: is it safe for the US team to go to the Tokyo Olympics?

“We are not currently talking about changing our position or our plans for the Beijing Olympics,” said the spokeswoman. “We are of course in close consultation with allies and partners at all levels to identify our common problems and work out a common approach, but there is currently no discussion about changing plans by the US. “

“Did you say Beijing? My question was about Tokyo, ”said the slightly dumbfounded journalist. Psaki apologized in response and complained that she was “asked too many questions about the Olympics.” As a result, the journalists did not understand what her comment was about – whether it was about the threat of COVID-19, or about a possible political boycott of the Winter Games in China.

Carousel, carousel …

Wide circles, far from diplomacy, learned about Jennifer Psaki in 2014, when she began to comment on events in Ukraine and Crimea.

Speaking about the US position on the referendums held in Donbass, Psaki announced: “We do not recognize the results of the referendum that took place in Donetsk and Lugansk. There were reports of electoral carousels, pre-filled ballots, children voting and absentee voting. “

Associated Press Reporter Matthew Lee asked Psaki what is hidden behind the term “election carousel”. “I don’t know, I’m just reading the text,” Jen replied, noting that she would definitely consult with experts.

Sometimes Psaki made not mistakes, but reservations, but, as luck would have it, they happened when it put the official in a particularly stupid position.

For example, talking about the gas problem, she said: “We want Ukraine to have access to additional volumes of gas if they are needed. As you all know, natural gas is transported through a pipeline from Western Europe through Ukraine to Russia. ” To Jen’s credit, she quickly recovered by “sending” gas from Russia to Europe, but the word, as you know, is not a sparrow.

“Lack of basic geographical knowledge”

Mrs. Psaki is clearly at odds with geography. In August 2014, at a briefing, she announced that her country was “deeply concerned about the conduct of Russian air force and air defense exercises in the Astrakhan region,” which, it claims, are taking place directly near the borders of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation tartly replied to this that the Astrakhan region is located quite far from the Ukrainian borders and expressed “concern about the lack of [Псаки] elementary geographical knowledge “.

Interestingly, the United States believed that Mrs. Psaki was a victim of Russian propaganda. She herself, speaking with the Voice of America, said: “I perceive what is happening as a sign of distinction. It’s funny and entertaining that over the past time, a lot of time has been spent drawing pictures with Photoshop and attacking me. I am in the good company of senior US officials. In fact, many of their women have also been targeted by the same Russian propaganda machine. Therefore, I take everything that happens calmly. ”

Funny to horror

And if so, then you can not change the given style. For example, showing a photo of a militia in Donbass, declare: “These photos went around all the world’s media. They were on Twitter and they are in the public domain. In the pictures we see that these people, judging by their external features, are clearly related to Russia. “

At the same time, Psaki could not explain how, according to external signs, a Ukrainian dressed in a camouflage uniform differs from a Russian dressed in a camouflage uniform. And this is not required, because she, as mentioned above, just reads the text.

The fact that Psaki took over as press secretary of the White House did not become an additional problem for Russia – after all, she simply cheers up Russians and gives jobs to journalists.

If you think about it seriously, it becomes scary – in a country that claims to be a world leader, the elite is rapidly aging and at the same time becoming stupid. Therefore, today in the United States, under the elderly president, there is a press secretary who does not leave the role of a close-minded “socialite” from jokes.

Therefore, it is better not to think about the consequences and smile broadly, as Mrs. Jennifer Psaki does, uttering another nonsense.