Saturday, March 4, 2023
“I’m looking forward to it”: Shakira records a video of a new song that would go against Piqué

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 4, 2023
in Sports
in Sports


Along with the clip, a fragment of the letter is filtered that seems unfriendly with the ex-soccer player.

Gerard Piqué will hardly be able to get rid of the darts that his ex-partner, Shakira from Barranquilla, has left him in recent months through his different songs.

Since the singer released ‘Monotonía’, hits have been dropping that have left the former Barcelona player in a bad light due to the intricate goodbye that marked the end of their 12-year relationship.

The session with Bizarrap, which Shakira has classified as “a healing”, marked the culmination of the lack of love that she has apparently felt in recent months. And, although many believed that ‘TQG’, her song with Karol G, would be the last with clear references to Piqué, this Friday it was confirmed that The Barranquillera is already recording the video for her new song. This time, with Manuel Turizo. And, it is said, the letter would also be addressed to the former Catalan defender.

(The latest: Piqué explodes: ‘obscene signs’ and ‘close to running over’ a pro-Shakira reporter).

Another song against Piqué?

Photo:

Twitch King’s League, Youtube Shakira

A few days ago, a fragment of the lyrics of the song that Shakira already has ready had been leaked.

“I’ve been thirsty for a while, I don’t know why about you. I’m left wanting more and wanting to drink from an empty cup”, reads the possible lyric of a song that would be called ‘Copa Vacía’, and would sing along with Manuel Turizo.

The singer confirmed that the song is indeed coming, but that “the theme is hers.” Reason why some suspect that it would be a new song by Shakira against her ex-partner.

While waiting for the launch, the truth is that the woman from Barranquilla is recording the video in Barcelona this weekend. This was confirmed by the ‘paparazzi’ Jordi Martin in his latest report on ‘Univisión’.

#Shakira #records #video #song #Piqué

