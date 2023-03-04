“I’m looking forward to it”: Shakira records a video of a new song that would go against Piqué

Gerard Piqué will hardly be able to get rid of the darts that his ex-partner, Shakira from Barranquilla, has left him in recent months through his different songs.

Since the singer released ‘Monotonía’, hits have been dropping that have left the former Barcelona player in a bad light due to the intricate goodbye that marked the end of their 12-year relationship.

The session with Bizarrap, which Shakira has classified as “a healing”, marked the culmination of the lack of love that she has apparently felt in recent months. And, although many believed that ‘TQG’, her song with Karol G, would be the last with clear references to Piqué, this Friday it was confirmed that The Barranquillera is already recording the video for her new song. This time, with Manuel Turizo. And, it is said, the letter would also be addressed to the former Catalan defender.

(The latest: Piqué explodes: ‘obscene signs’ and ‘close to running over’ a pro-Shakira reporter).

Another song against Piqué?

Photo: Twitch King’s League, Youtube Shakira

A few days ago, a fragment of the lyrics of the song that Shakira already has ready had been leaked.

“I’ve been thirsty for a while, I don’t know why about you. I’m left wanting more and wanting to drink from an empty cup”, reads the possible lyric of a song that would be called ‘Copa Vacía’, and would sing along with Manuel Turizo.

The singer confirmed that the song is indeed coming, but that “the theme is hers.” Reason why some suspect that it would be a new song by Shakira against her ex-partner.

Manuel Turizo confirmed his collaboration with Shakira and has said that this week they will record the video for the song that will be part of the singer’s next album and it will be she and her work team who decide when to release the song. This would be Shaki’s next release. pic.twitter.com/v8ksxbt2JO — MTZTurizo (@TURIZO2000s) February 28, 2023

While waiting for the launch, the truth is that the woman from Barranquilla is recording the video in Barcelona this weekend. This was confirmed by the ‘paparazzi’ Jordi Martin in his latest report on ‘Univisión’.

More news

SPORTS