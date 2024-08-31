Former NBA player is minority owner of NFL’s Washington Commanders and MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, former NBA (National Basketball Association) basketball player, said this Saturday (Aug. 31, 2024) that he hopes to make “business” in Brazil soon and that is “anxious” to invest in the country’s sports teams. The speech was made during participation in the event Expert XP 2024held in São Paulo (SP).

“I met with some people earlier, I’m looking forward to investing in some sports teams in Brazil. I’ve been coming to this beautiful country for a long time and I hope to do some business here soon,” Magic said. Magic Johnson Enterprises CEO participated in the panel “From Glory on the Court to Leadership in Business.”

The event brought together political and economic leaders to discuss topics such as public safety, Brazil’s growth and female entrepreneurship. Participants included governors, ministers and financial experts, as well as Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

The former basketball star said he always assesses the “behavior” of the sector before making investments in places where he identifies potential. “When I buy a business, how has it performed over the last 5 years? I want to look back and see if there has been growth, steady growth with this management team, and how I can add value.”he said.

“I always look at the business and ask myself, ‘Can I and my team add value to this business?’ If it meets all those criteria, then I need to really evaluate the executive team, the CEO, to make sure they stay with the company and make sure nothing bad has happened, because I’m very picky about who I align my brand with.” Johnson said.

“This is very important. You can lose money in a business and recover. But if your brand is tarnished, it’s hard to come back,” declared.

Magic Johnson Investments