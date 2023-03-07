Unknown hero intervenes and saves the life of a three-year-old girl who was suffocating: the child’s father searches for him on Facebook

An episode that could have turned into a tragedy, but which fortunately ended in the best possible way, took place yesterday morning in Monza. A three year old girl he was choking on a bite of fruit that went sideways. An unknown man intervened and saved her with a providential manoeuvre. The baby’s dad is now looking for the hero to thank him.

Credit: Pixabay.com

Yesterday, Monday 6 March, thanks to the good weather, a father and his three-year-old daughter were spending a few hours of fun and relaxation in the city ​​park in Monza.

The little one was eating some fruitwhen a bite maybe too big and not chewed to the fullest it went to her sideways. Suddenly she couldn’t breathe anymore and her dad, taken aback and panicked, asked for help.

Another ladalso the father of a small child, with cold blood is intervened and he performed a sudden and decisive maneuver on the little girl, probably Heimlich’s, which in a few seconds allowed her to spit out the mouthful and free the airways.

The appeal of the father of the three-year-old girl

Credit: Pixabay.com

In the anxiety and fear of the moment, the little girl’s dad didn’t ask the name of her baby’s savior. With a cool head, however, he published a post on the Facebook group “You are from Monza if…“, with the hope of tracking him down and thanking him properly.

I wanted to publicly thank and track down the person who this morning, in Monza park, with a destructive maneuver, saved the life of my three-year-old daughter. In the shock of what had happened, I didn’t ask for contact details. If you are in the group, please show up. Thank you very much.

Many members of the group who commented on the post to find out how the girl is and for to congratulate with the mysterious man.

Credit: Pixabay.com

The dad, specifically telling what had happened, also underlined the importance of knowing first aid activities. The same ones that the man in the park was aware of and that allowed him to save a life.