It’s really over between the two. Angela Tatangelo he definitively ended the relationship with Mattia Narducci and references could not be missing in his work, with music and words. In fact, in her latest song, entitled Mantrasreleased on May 24th, the singer had decided to be totally frank about the issue she faced with her ex-partner.

She couldn’t ignore her instincts, her creativity, so she described her song about what happened to her as “a story of love and an introspective path to be reborn from pain”. After a story full of ups and downs with Livio Cori, the famous singer had found joy next to the 27 year old model, Mattia Narducci, 10 years younger than her. Now it would seem that the relationship has inevitably come to an end, according to what was reported by ‘Il Messaggero’.

But, it must be said, it hasn’t happened yet no official communication regarding the recent rumors, but many clues lead one to think that the relationship between Mattia Narducci and Anna Tatangelo has come to an end. Suggestions in this direction can be found first of all on social media: the singer no longer follows the model and for several weeks she no longer publishes photos or stories with him. A situation already seen in other situations and in other “excellent” separations, see that of Ferragni and Fedez.

Anna Tatangelo’s social profile is now much more “focused” on her son Andrea, the result of her past relationship with Gigi D’Alessio, and on his new album. The song Mantras, as described by the singer herself, is about “self-awareness, rebirth and growth to rediscover yourself by looking at the world with a different gaze”. During the presentation of the new song, she seems to have referred to her recently ended relationship with her model.

Last May 27th he also wrote in a caption of quite eloquent words: “Now leave behind what you don’t need.” Just as she announced the release of her new album, the singer spoke about the feeling of rebirth and discovering new sensations about herself. Through a press release from ANSA, you declared: