“I am about to finish my term and I want to confess, here in the main square of the country, in this Zócalo where we have so often gathered during our fight for justice and democracy, that I am going to retire with a clear conscience and very happy,” he assured thousands of supporters gathered in the Plaza de la Constitución.

“Nothing makes me happier than having the support of many of you, of millions of Mexicans, to reduce poverty and inequality in the country.” As he did at various points in his message, the President praised his successor in office, Claudia Sheiunbum, who stood up from her place in the front row, looked at him and put her hands on her heart, and greeted the attendees, while he harangued: “President!” “President!”

“Claudia Sheinbaum is an exceptional woman, experienced, honest and, above all, with good feelings, a good heart, in tune with the fundamental principles of our movement, of transformation, and an authentic defender of equality, freedom, justice, democracy, and sovereignty,” he said.

The politician from Tabasco said that he is leaving with the pride and honor of having served a good, hard-working, intelligent, fraternal people, heirs of great virtues and values, and following the values ​​of known and unknown heroes and heroines. It is undeniable, he added, that progress has been made in the revolution of consciences and the foundations have been laid to consolidate the new policy called Mexican humanism. However, he warned that, despite what has been achieved, the backwardness that Mexico suffers is still noticeable. “Due to the long and stormy period in which the government was in the hands of insensitive oligarchs, who never cared about the well-being of the people, who only dedicated themselves to plundering and preventing the progress with justice of those of us who were born and live in this paradise called Mexico,” he said. “For the same reason, it is essential to continue fighting to strengthen what has been achieved and continue building a new, generous, eternal homeland. Let us keep in mind that life is too short to waste it on things that are not worth it.” López Obrador concluded his message with phrases that have distinguished him over the past 20 years, such as “Happiness does not reside in money.” “Finally, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Long live the people of Mexico! Long live Mexico! Long live Mexico! Long live Mexico!” he shouted as the crowd applauded and chanted “President!” and “Mexico!”