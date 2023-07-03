“I’m leaving sad…”, he said Jorge ‘The Naughty’ Arce after being eliminated tonight from the reality show ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’, which is broadcast on Televisión Azteca and his departure afflicts him, because he wanted to continue in the competition.

“I had never cooked, I am leaving with a life lesson, I will now be able to make hamburgers for my children and I am leaving with confidence to cook. Thank you for everything,” said ‘El Travieso’ Arce as he left ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’.

Jorge ‘El Travieso’ Arce cooked fish and named his dish ‘the cliff’because it reminds him of his homeland (Los Mochis, Sinaloa), he mentioned and the judge Poncho Cadena, who tried it, told him that it delivered a delicious dish, “but you must try.”

“I don’t have a lot of experience, but I made my effort…” Jorge ‘El Travieso’ Arce replied, who was taken by surprise by his departure from ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’.

Tonight Fabiola Campomanes cooked, like her companions, based on fish, pork and chicken; She chose the first option and named her saucer ‘El Dorado’, and the judge told her: “I have the Phoenix Bird in front of me.”

Ivonne Montero baptized her dish ‘Del frito al balcón’. She made it based on mango and habanero. Judge Zahie Téllez tasted it and told her that it is strong for her taste, since it contains little mustard and olive oil: “It is not a taste that provokes me…”.

Jorge ‘El Travieso’ Arce and Paco Palencia. Instagram photo

Eduardo Capetillo Jr.For his part, he prepared his dish based on pork meat and named it ‘Impulsed Trilogy’: “it’s very brown…!” Chef Adrián Herrera told him, alluding to the fact that he loved it.

Lis Vega also surprised by preparing something delicious based on fish that she called ‘Summer 2023’, coconut-based fish, mango jam with habanero and roasted vegetables and made the chefs lick their fingers: “My God, I think I went too spicy,” she says.

‘MasterChef Celebrity México 2023’ passes on Sundays by Azteca Uno. Photo from Instagram

So far they have been removed from ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’ Alejandro Lukini, Pedro Prieto, Poncho de Nigris, Gaby Goldsmith, Father José de Jesús, Jimena Longoria, Emir Pabón and Jorge ‘El Travieso’ Arce.

Manu Nna, Irma Miranda, Fabiola Campomanes, Eduardo Capetillo Gaytán, Lis Vega, Ana Patricia Rojo, Ivonne Montero, Paco Palencia, ‘El Cibernético’, Alma Gómez ‘Cositas’, Romina Marcos and Monica Dionne.

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp