Antonio Bevilacqua is experiencing a really difficult time, together with his children and all the relatives of Samantha Migliore. Unfortunately, the woman died at the age of 35, due to a breast treatment carried out at home by an unskilled beautician and which led to her heartbreaking death.

Investigators are now working to understand theexact dynamics what happened, as there are still many points from clarify what happened.

On the morning of Monday 2 May the funeral of the young mother was celebrated and many were present in the church of Maranelloto say goodbye one last time, but also to show closeness and affection to her parents family members.

Unfortunately he left 5 childrenall minors and their husbands Antonio Bevilacqua, with whom she got married just a month ago. The latter, on the morning of Tuesday 5 May, intervened during the program Italian Storewhich is broadcast on Rai1.

It is precisely in this interview that he revealed that shortly will go away from Italy. He wants to go back to work in Germanyto help Samantha’s children.

The statement of Antonio Bevilacqua, husband of Samantha Migliore

No one will ever divide me and Samantha, no one. I have to go on with my life, as if she were close to me. The boys? I love them, they are my family, I will always be there for them. Today my wife is gone, I will do everything for the children, even if I have made the decision to go abroad to work. Social services did not entrust them to me, because we had only been together for eight months and they said it was too short a time. I am leaving for Germany: it is a very strong pain, I only want the happiness of the boys, I will always be there for them and I will work for them, who remain my only family.

Antonio Bevilacqua immediately asked justice and truth for the wife. She unfortunately she died among his arms, due to the high amount of silicone found in the blood. The treatment led to his dramatic death.