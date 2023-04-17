The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, claimed to be the target of attacks from all sides after her ticket lost the dispute for the national command of the Rede Sustentabilidade party. “Right now, I leave here bleeding”, he said, after the result, which consecrated the ticket ‘Rede Vive Pela Base’, headed by former senator Heloísa Helena (AL) and by environmental engineer Wesley Diógenes, supported by the senator and leader of the government in Congress, Randolfe Rodrigues (AP).

Marina used the image of a bison, a large bovine, being attacked by lions from all sides to talk about how she was feeling with the result. “He is very strong, very big, but he died”, said the minister.

As shown the Political Broadcast Earlier, the leftmost group of the Sustainability Network won this Sunday, 16, by 234 votes to 165, the dispute for the national command of the legend. The result showed an internal split, with the main names of the party, Marina and Randolfe, divided over the party’s directions. The convention of the acronym in which the election took place was held this Sunday in Brasília.

The election of the new command was marked by accusations and the exchange of barbs. Opponents even claimed that Marina offered positions in exchange for supporting her ticket. They also said that the minister would be “a friend of bankers”. She deflected all the criticism.

“Improper taxation, insinuations that harm honors and biographies. I would never do that to anyone,” said the minister during her speech. “I have already been called homophobic, fundamentalist. It is not with a label, with small talk behind it, and sweet words in front of it, that we are going to be different ”, she continued.

The winning ticket, former senator Heloísa Helena and environmental engineer Wesley Diógenes, defends an exclusively left-wing programmatic alignment. The losing ticket, named ‘Rede Vive’ and which had Marina’s support, nominated Giovanni Mockus and Joênia Wapichana, president of the National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples (Funai), as candidates for the posts. This strand believes that it is necessary to include not only the left, but other groups from other political spectrums.