Mara Nazionale communicates to her fans the news about her future: the news leaves viewers speechless

Mara Venier opens the press conference to introduce the next edition of Sunday Inwhich will start on September 15th at 2pm on Rai 1, with a shocking announcement:

“Last year I was convinced it would be the last ‘Domenica In’, and this year I thought I wouldn’t do it, but it really will be the last”.

Mara Venier’s shock announcement: “I’m leaving Domenica In”

Mara Venier, host and historical figure of the show, wanted to dedicate the opening of the program to her colleague and friend Luke Sworndisappeared on September 11:

“We held the first press conference of the 1993-1994 season right here, at the Rai headquarters on Viale Mazzini. Luca wanted me close to him. If I’m still here, it’s thanks to him.”

Their special bond marked the beginning of his extraordinary career as a host of Sunday In. Now, with deep emotion, Venier announces the important news of his future.

The presenter, an icon of Italian television, admitted that she could no longer imagine a suitable place for herself in the current television landscape. Her words mark the end of an era, leaving the public and industry professionals with the awareness that a fundamental page in the history of television is about to close.

But, as she has always shown in her career, Mara Venier does not stop. With a mixture of enthusiasm and uncertainty, she declared that she is ready for new challenges, even though she does not yet know what her future will be. She lets us glimpse the desire to get involved in new contexts:

“I want to do something else, I don’t know what, maybe cinema, maybe something small, but I want my curiosity and desire to explore to return.”

Among the novelties that await you, there is an unprecedented and fascinating challenge: Seasons of Loveone speed dating show for over 60s that will start in November. A project that the presenter initially refused due to commitments with Sunday In, but which in the end she decided to embrace for its originality. The program foresees that the protagonists, men and women aged 60 and over, meet through youthful avatars, with faces that represent a version of themselves in their twenties, chosen based on period photos of the real participants. Mara Venier, explains that she will not be the presenter but narrator. His presence will give warmth and humanity to the stories of the protagonists. The director of Rai entertainment, Angel Melloneexplains the choice of Venier as narrator. Mara’s sensitivity and ability to delicately narrate themes related to love and age are unsurpassed.

“It is the embodiment of the right of over 60s to find and experience love”

Mara Venier confirms herself once again as an undisputed queen of television, capable of exciting and surprising.

