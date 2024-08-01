What?How do you feel about leaving office in Colombia after four and a half years?

Well, it leaves me with what is called a tremendous heartbreak here. A heartbreak because, really, my wife and I have fallen in love with the country and have made very good friends. Colombia is a country that has its challenges, its obstacles, its structural problems, but it is also a fascinating country. A beautiful country inhabited by wonderful people. Of course, I also leave with the happiness of having done positive things to strengthen relations between Denmark and Colombia.

Precisely, your mission started in 2020, a turbulent year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. What vision do you take away from Colombia after these years?

We have strengthened an alliance between Denmark and Colombia on sustainability issues, where our countries have a very similar vision, as well as on issues of climate change, energy transition and green cities. We are keeping active cooperation programs with Colombia, such as the green cooperation agreement, focused on sustainable cities, and the other focused on the energy transition.

Was there anything you had left pending?

There are always things left to do… but I am sure that my successor will advance these efforts. I would certainly have liked to visit all of Colombia’s departments, I visited many, but I did not visit them all. It seems to me that to be a good diplomat in this country, you have to travel around the territory and understand these very different realities. In Colombia, there is everything from a small town in La Guajira to the population that lives in the Amazon, from urban centers like Medellín to small villages that are not fully connected to the rest of the country. For a diplomat, understanding these contrasts is essential, especially in a country that is so diverse, so big and so beautiful.

Speaking about projects, I would have liked to see us start with the first offshore wind farm in Barranquilla, where there are Danish companies, but the process is underway and will surely come to a successful conclusion during the term of my successor.

Something Colombia should join forces on…

This is a necessary bet for Colombia, where energy consumption is increasing, so wind farms could be important not only to supply the national grid, but to produce new products that will be in high demand on the international market, such as green hydrogen and ammonia, essential for transport and businesses of the future. Colombia’s potential is enormous, on the coast of La Guajira, but also in the Atlantic and other parts of the Caribbean where there are excellent wind conditions, as well as investor interest.

What is the status of bilateral trade relations?

We are very proud that Danish companies, like many European ones, not only provide employment, but also their values ​​such as corporate social responsibility in social and environmental issues. We have financed the first bicycle counters in Bogotá and Medellín, and I believe that business relations are on a very good path.

Can you give us details…

Since 2019, we have increased Denmark’s exports to Colombia by 32 percent, and the reverse has increased even more. There is a lot of interest in investing and taking advantage of opportunities, not only in sustainability issues, but in industries such as pharmaceuticals and the digital sector, where we see great potential for Colombian citizens to access better services and for Colombian institutions to really save money.

On this last point, Denmark is a pioneer in the digitalisation of public services…

Exactly. In surveys, such as those carried out by the UN, we generally come out as the most digitalised country in the world in terms of digital governance. Of course, we understand that the conditions are not the same, but we are sure that there are good Danish practices that can be applied in Colombia. For example, achieving better coordination between institutions in order to provide an optimal and transparent service to citizens.

What Danish values ​​would you like to see reflected in Colombia?

I think that I come from a country that, unlike Colombia, is less polarized. In Denmark we have a tradition of long-term agreements on structural forms of the country that help us move forward. That is a value that I would like to see reflected at least a little more in Colombia, understanding that it is a different story and that there are other types of conflicts. But I think it is worth trying to find a consensus in the political system, in society, so that once a middle ground is reached, decisions can be implemented in a joint manner.

Any other?

At a more societal and family level, we have tried to bring the concept of Hygge to Colombia, which is something very Danish, and is known as the pleasure of small things. It is a concept that refers to enjoying the small moments of everyday life, those small things that make you happy without being luxurious. Having a hot wine with friends at Christmas, lighting a candle that creates a warm atmosphere in the house… I also think that it is a nice concept and that it could be seen more in Colombia.

Denmark, as a member of the European Union, has supported the peace process with the FARC. What is your perspective on the new dialogues established in the Total Peace project?

We, together with the rest of the European Union, with which we maintain a coordinated policy, fully support the 2016 peace agreement and its effective implementation. The European Union has also provided financial support to the agreements and we are closely monitoring what happens with the new dialogues, which we hope will give an extra dimension to peace in Colombia, respecting basic principles of justice, truth, reparation for victims, etc.

And specifically as a State?

As Denmark, I think we can play a very important role, as we will be a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the years 2025-2026, where the peace process will be discussed and the UN verification mission will present its report. In this regard, we will do our best to support issues that are a priority for us, such as the role of women in peace processes. It is essential for us to establish how women will be key agents for this transition. In this regard, we will also continue to support leaders and signatories of the 2016 agreement who are threatened and who should be truly defended by the whole of society.

What is your view on what lies ahead for the European Union after parliamentary elections that contained the extreme right?

This is a bloc that is seen as a great force for peace, economic development and the environment in the world. After the elections in June that gave us a new Parliament, I think that we will maintain a high representation of European foreign policy with a continuing direction. The European Union will continue to be a power for peace.

How to deal with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more weapons?

This is, without a doubt, the most important issue in foreign policy for the European Union, where our position is firm and very clear. There has been an invasion of a sovereign country, a war of aggression by the Russian Federation. The European Union has continued to implement sanctions against Moscow, we have continued to support Ukraine with economic and institutional support, but also now with military material so that they can defend themselves, and in that respect, I hope there will also be continuity. This is a conflict that worries us greatly because it changes our entire geostrategic environment, it changes the entire vision of where Europe is now, and we have to react in a strong and coordinated way.

What will you miss most about Colombia?

What I will miss the most is its people, who are incredible. Every time I traveled to one of the territories I was surprised to see that the most humble people want to offer you everything they have because you are a guest. Of course, we will miss the rumba, the Colombian party, which is something incredible. I have never seen a country where people are so eager to party. And, as I said before, Colombia is a very complex country, where too many people continue to die due to crime and conflict, and where too many people go hungry, but it is also a country with a strong, resilient character and a joy that made me spend unforgettable moments.

STEPHANY ECHAVARRÍA – INTERNATIONAL EDITOR – EL TIEMPO