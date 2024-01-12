Bianca Berlinguer: “Painful services, I'm leaving”. But it's just an outlet. The fuss raised by Striscia's off-air broadcast

The off-air of White Berlinguer It's bound to make a lot of noise. Last night, those who were tuned into “Striscia” will have opened their eyes wide when they saw “Bianchina” massacring their team for the services launched on “Before tomorrow”, defined as “painful” and slandered in every way by the presenter.

But what really caused a stir were above all those words spoken around the end of the clip published by Strip the News: “These are my last three days, until Friday… then that's it.” A sort of warning (or threat) that immediately sent viewers and professionals into fibrillation, now tormented by a single thought: “So he's leaving?”.

To try to clarify, accredited sources who know the Cologno Monzese environment well, interviewed by Affaritaliani.it, they tried to throw water on the fire by explaining that it is just a storm in a teacup and that “rants” like this, in the television editorial offices, are seen every other day too. Indeed, if compared to other episodes that have occurred over the years, that of Bianca Berlinguer it was a rather “delicate” outburst.

In fact, it is in the nature of the television presenter to get nervous when the pieces and reports launched do not live up to expectations. And the same thing goes for threats to leave. This hypothesis, the sources assure, should be totally excluded.

But that is not all. The most malicious have tried to hypothesize that the presenter's outburst was fueled by some disagreement with the new team entrusted to her in Cologno Monzese. A sort of “protest” against Mediaset, In short. Nothing could be further from the truth Bianca Berlinguer he chose to bring (almost) all the members of his old team with him Rai when he was at the helm of “White paper” on the third network.

Having closed the question of off-air, a passage on the television ratings of the new program of “Bianchina” in prime time access, a close competitor to the unsinkable “Half past eight” Of Lilli Gruber. Despite the less than brilliant results, there is no discontent at Biscione. First because it is known that for a new program it takes time to acquire a solid base of viewers. And, secondly (but no less important), the real sustainability of a program is defined by the cost/revenue ratio, rather than by the real share challenge with other programs. And, according to what appears to Affaritaliani.itthe broadcasting accounts are largely in the black.

