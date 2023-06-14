Fishing villages were hit after a blow, but now receive 30 million euros from the cabinet

The cabinet is allocating 30 million to support dying fishing villages such as Urk, Katwijk and IJmuiden. The fishing industry has been hit hard in recent years, as a result of which dozens of fishermen have now stopped. The bankruptcy of the fishing industry has been feared for many years, which also has major consequences for social life in the fishing villages.