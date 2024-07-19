“I’ll be back soon, I hug you tight”: with these words Nicolò De Devitiis from Le Iene greeted his fans from the hospital bed where he is hospitalized

The news of the hospitalization of the correspondent of the program Le Iene was reported a few hours ago, Nicholas De Devitiisdue to a serious pneumonia from which he is currently suffering. An announcement that De Devitiis himself wanted to make through his social channels, in order to inform his large following of his health status. The video, which immediately went viral, has gathered solidarity and closeness from many of his fans, all united in wishing the famous Iena a speedy recovery.

Le Iene correspondent hospitalized for pneumonia

The health conditions of the young correspondent of Le Iene, Nicolò De Devitiis

Through your profile TikTokthe well-known correspondent of the satirical program Nicolò De Devitiis announced the following via a video: “I got a serious pneumonia. I’ll be back soon, I hug you tight!”.

A message that found immediate approval from his audience who, en masse, showed their closeness to the beloved presenter through a myriad of wishes for a speedy recovery. In the space of a few hours, in fact, the video accumulated over 22 thousand likes.

A truly large social following that Devitiis, born in 1990 and originally from Rome, has consolidated over time, especially thanks to the program Le Iene, of which he is one of the most esteemed correspondents. And it was thanks to the Mediaset program that Nicolò struck up a beautiful and solid friendship with the Neapolitan rapper Geographer. It is no coincidence that in the video in which he communicates his state of health, the correspondent used the single “Emirates” by the Neapolitan artist.

The numerous messages of closeness from many of his fans

As we have already written, the video of the announcement posted by Nicolò De Devitiis on his TikTok page regarding his hospitalization for serious pneumonia, has shaken his large audience of fans.

Many messages of solidarity were expressed towards the well-known correspondent. Among the various “get well soon”, “come back soon”, “we miss you And “we are waiting for you” We would like to point out, in particular, that of a Neapolitan user who takes up a famous Neapolitan popular saying which goes like this: “I know worse king scuppettat!” that is to say “the evil eye is worse than gunshots.”