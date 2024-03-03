The influencer has been providing home and fitness advice for some years. Giada Giovannelli, however, yesterday morning, published a worrying story to say the least.

The influencer and former reality TV participant Temptation Island Giada Giovanelli posted a series of Instagram stories that shocked his followers. The first of all, she immediately sends out a very clear message, in just a few words: “Were we talking about an ambulance? Here, I'm on top of it.” Then, the chilling story. What happened to her?

Giada Giovanelli had participated in the famous reality show together with Francesco Pensa during the 2018 season. The two decided to test the solidity of their relationship in the heart of the “village of temptations”.

The reason behind their participation was Francesco's excessive jealousy and Giada's desire to have more freedom. After arguing that season, they got back together and decided to leave the village of Temptation Island. Today, they are still a stable couple.

The influencer has been dealing with for some years home tips and for fitness, but yesterday morning he published a worrying story to say the least. Giada Giovanelli says she fell asleep the night before without any problems, but woke up with her gods cramps. For this reason, try to wait for the pain to pass, a bit like we all would do.

I wake up from the cramps I had, I don't wake up Fra and I go to the bathroom, strong cramps that take my breath away. I was calm because it had already happened to me so I thought 'I'll get over it'.

Giovanelli continues the story and reveals that he tried to go to the bathroom because, he says, “after you evacuate, it should pass.” But the things they don't go as expectedIndeed, everything begins to fall rapidly. The influencer continues in his stories on Instagram:

Instead of improving, the situation was getting worse. I started to not think anymore, I just couldn't connect. Guy in shock! I just wanted to throw myself on the ground, with the minimum of voice I called Fra who luckily heard me. She looked at my face, she was scared, I was white, yellow, strange eyes…

The woman, in essence, reveals that she had a sort “bad congestion” and that she was worried about a sort of “tingling in the skull”. For this reason she arrives shortly after the ambulance. Giada Giovanelli worries more and more about her and with her also her boyfriend who, she says of her, “saw her staring into space” and tried to get her to recover by calling her and insistently asking her “Giada look at me, Giada look at me”. The story becomes tense, the influencer couldn't recover. Once she lay down on the ground and let herself go, Giada Giovanelli began to find slight relief.

In the ambulance they took my blood pressure and wanted to do an electrocardiogram. Except mine isn't normal because I have ventricular pre-excitation. […] My blood pressure was 90 over 55 and I was hypoglycemic. I said to myself 'I'm going home', I apologized to everyone because I felt guilty but I had a really bad time.

Someone writes to her that “the McFlurry had the same effect on him”. The reference goes to a McDonald's ice cream dessert which apparently hurt several of Giada Giovanelli's followers. That there has been a lot of sweets that are dangerous for your health? Or just a coincidence with the influencer's bad misadventure? Probably just a slight discomfort for the woman who, indeed, reiterates that she is resistant, someone “who never stops”.