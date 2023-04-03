George Kittle, star tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, said Sunday that every game he plays in the NFL is like being in a car accident.

‘I’m in multiple car accidents every Sunday’

Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

“I’m in multiple car accidents every Sunday. You end up, for example, with hyperextension of the knee, something that’s going to be there for several weeks or you deal with other things; you’re always in these car accidents.”Kittle explained regarding how tough the NFL season is.

A situation that according to the tight end will worsen if the proposal presented by the league a week ago to schedule teams for Thursday night games after a game the previous Sunday is accepted up to two times during the season.

Under the current regulations, each team can only play one game on Thursday night after playing on Sunday. The rejection of this initiative, which is seconded by players like Patrick Mahomes, champion of Super Bowls LIV and LVII with Chiefs, is due to the rest of only three days that the teams have from Sunday to Thursday.

Alert, before change of rules

Kittle, considered one of the best tight ends in the league and a four-time Pro Bowl player, detailed the recovery process required to be ready from Sunday to Sunday and that three days is not enough.

“Mondays I have to move, otherwise you get very stiff and it hurts more. Tuesdays are very hard, more so if we travel back from another city. Thursday through Friday is when I start to feel like myself again and it gets worse as The season progresses. If I’m not playing football, I’m recovering”, he pointed out.

Kittle isn’t the first to compare an NFL game to a car accident; A few years ago Tom Brady, considered the best player in NFL history and who retired last February, made the same analogy.

“I was in a car accident a while back and it wasn’t as bad as getting hit on the football field,” the 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl-ring veteran said.

The proposal to allow a team to be scheduled for Thursday night games twice a season will be voted on at the NFL owners’ spring meeting to be held May 22-24. For the initiative to be approved, it must receive the support of 24 of the 32 team owners.

EFE