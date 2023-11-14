Announced during the last one Comicon of Naples, I’M IN LOVE WITH THE VILLAINESS will arrive in all Italian bookstores and comic shops next year November 22. The new yuri manga by Star Comics is one of the magazine’s flagship series Comic Yuri Himehome of many gods Girls’ Love most loved by male and female readers.

I’M IN LOVE WITH THE VILLAINESS is the adaptation of the light novel series of the same name and the anime, currently ongoing on Crunchyroll, is one of the highlights of this autumn season.

The plot of the series sees a girl catapulted into the world of her favorite dating sim. But instead of behaving like a good protagonist and trying to conquer one of the three princes, as the game predicts, Rae decides to woo the wicked antagonist, Claire François. Will her feelings be able to go beyond the logic imposed by the game’s programmers? More details below.

The rules of the game are strict for this young lover: I'M IN LOVE WITH THE VILLAINESS arrives The beloved isekai Girls' Love debuts in Italy during the broadcast of the anime adaptation In the game universe, my favorite character is… the evil antagonist Claire François! Like every isekai that is respected, I'M IN LOVE WITH THE VILLAINESS captures the reader catapulting an ordinary person into a fantasy world, where you can use your previous life knowledge to your advantage. The purpose of Rei, or rather Rae, is what it is called in gaming jargon "breaking the game", that is, circumventing the internal logic established by programmers. In fact, she is not interested in the three principles, but Claire, the antagonist, that is literally "programmed" to hate Rae and oppose it at every step. This is the key point of the story, which plays with proven stylistic features of both romantic comedies and video games. The approach of the work he is frank and open to LGBTIQ+ issues, with a streak of freshness for its genre also highlighted by international critics. I'M IN LOVE WITH THE VILLAINESS will arrive in comic shops, bookstores, online stores and on the Star Comics website starting from November 22nd. The anime series is available on the Crunchyroll platform, also dubbed into Italian. I'M IN LOVE WITH THE VILLAINESS n. 1 (QUEER #75) Aonoshimo, Hanagata, Inori

12.8×18, paperback, b/w col., pp. 192, €6.90

Release date: 11/22/2023 in comic shops, bookshops and online stores

