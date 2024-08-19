Summer is usually the time when love is born, but for the celebrity couple of Uomini e Donne it is the opposite: the crisis

The start of filming for the new edition of Men and Women. The web is full of gossip about an alleged crisis between two of the most beloved protagonists of last season: Asmaa Fares and Cristiano Lo Zupone. The most attentive fans have noticed a detail that has set off alarm bells: the photos of the couple have disappeared from the social profiles of both. What is really happening between the lady and the knight?

Couple crisis for the two protagonists of Men and Women: Asmaa Fares and Cristiano Lo Zupone

As fans count down the days until the start of the new recordings of the dating show, gossip has exploded on social media. The well-known influencers Amedeo Venza And Deianira Marzanooften close to the protagonists of the program, have received numerous reports from followers. The many questions have inflamed the online debate.

The answers were not long in coming. Deianira and Amedeo, who recently spent a few days in Puglia together with coupleconfirmed what many feared. Asmaa and Cristiano would have had arguments during the holidays:

“They had some disagreements, mostly due to character issues. Some days they were fine, other days they didn’t talk to each other at all.”

Despite the rumours of crisis have become more and more insistent, neither Asmaa nor Cristiano have come forward with any statements. This silence is making noise and has sparked various hypotheses. Some think that the couple is trying to resolve their problems in private, away from the spotlight. Others believe that they are waiting for the start of the recordings of Men and Women to tell everything live, maybe in front of Maria De Filippi.

Amedeo Venza said he was hopeful:

“I feel sorry for this couple, but they are in crisis at the moment. I hope they can clarify things as soon as possible.”

The path of Asmaa And Christian it was anything but linear. It wasn’t love at first sight between them. In fact, the knight dated Giulia for a long time, and many were ready to bet that he would leave the program with her. But fate decided otherwise: Cristiano met Asmaa’s gaze and from there something special was born. In a few months, the two surprised everyone, announcing their love and their decision to live together and think about having children.

Yet, just when it seemed that their story was about to take off, here come the first signs of crisis. Fans of the program, and not only, are left holding their breath. All that remains is to wait for developments, hoping that the next chapter of this story can reserve a happy ending for us.