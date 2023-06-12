“I’m hungry” and “My mom is dead”: These were the first words of the four missing children who survived alone in the Colombian jungle for 40 days after a plane crash and were rescued on Friday. Colombian television on Sunday released moving video footage of the moment rescuers encountered the children, and gave the words of the successful rescuers.

In the video, taken with a cell phone, the exhausted children can be seen, the youngest in the arms of a rescuer. The children between the ages of one and 13 look famished. Their rescuers, indigenous members of the search party, sing, celebrate and smoke a tobacco that is sacred to many jungle dwellers.

“The eldest girl, Lesly, with the little one in her arms, came running towards me. I took her in my arms. She said: I’m hungry,” Nicolas Ordonez Gomes described the first moments of the encounter in the jungle in an interview with the public broadcaster RTVC. “One of the two boys was lying on the ground. He got up and said to me, ‘My mom is dead.'”

The rescuers gave him a good word, telling him “that we are friends, sent by family, father, uncle. That we’re family,” Ordonez Gomes said. The boy only replied: “I want bread and sausage.”

A turtle as a good omen

Another rescuer reported that the team found a turtle half an hour before discovering the children. “According to the beliefs of our ancestors, if you find a tortoise, you can make a wish and that wish will be granted.” He said to the tortoise, ‘Find the children.'”

On May 1, a small plane carrying the children, their mother and two other adults on board crashed over the Amazon rainforest in southern Colombia. The adults died in the crash, the children miraculously survived. The machine and the bodies of the adults were discovered two weeks after the crash. Since then, search teams from the army and indigenous people have been searching for the children, supported by sniffer dogs.

They were found on Friday after weeks of searching in the jungle and then brought to Bogotá by helicopter and plane. There, the children continue to recover in a military hospital – shielded from the public and the media. According to their relatives, they speak “little”. However, they said their mother lived four days after the plane crash before succumbing to her injuries, her father Manuel Miller told Ranoque Morales.