“I’m heterosexual”wrote in X this Wednesday the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petroin response to a video posted on social media in which He allegedly appears holding hands with a trans woman .

Images of a man in a cap and white shirt next to a woman in a blue dress circulated on the X platform on Monday, with claims that he was the president of Colombia.

He video It was supposedly recorded in the historic center of Panama City, where Petro traveled that day for the inauguration of his counterpart José Raúl Mulino.

Without confirming its veracity, Petro responded to one of the hundreds of comments that mocked his alleged company.

“I am heterosexual, but you will never hear or read a transphobic word from me” . Because not only would I cease to be a man, but human,” the president wrote on his X account.

Users who claim that it is Gustavo Petro have shown similarities between the clothes worn by the man in the video and those worn by the president when he landed in the Panamanian capital.

The Presidency has not commented on the matter. For its part, The president’s supporters say it is a setup .

“I have always considered that privacy is the ‘last ratio’ of freedom, the last trench of being free, and I will maintain this principle until I write about myself or die,” Petro added.

The AFP has not been able to confirm whether it is a real video nor the identity of the woman who appears there. Some users claim that it is a Colombian trans television presenter.

Petro, the first leftist in power in Colombia, is a strong defender of LGBT rightsa group that largely supported his arrival to the presidency in 2022.