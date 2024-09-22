GUASAVE, SINALOA.- The American pitcher, Jorge Pérez, who is expected to be part of the Algodoneros de Guasave starting rotation for the 2024-2025 season of the Mexican Pacific Arch League, commented that his arm is very good and he continues to prepare to help the team achieve victories and win the crown.

In his debut season with Algodoneros he left a 3-3 win-loss recordwith an ERA of 1.87 in eight games, all as a starter, where he pitched for 43 and a third innings of pitching work, where he gave up seven walks and struck out 24.

In the summer with the Tijuana Toros he compiled an 8-1 record in wins and losses, with an ERA of 3.13 in 14 starts, where he worked in a span of 69 chapters, with 14 walks and hitting 49 batters.

Jorge Perez, from Algodoneros in training. Alexei Grave.

Interview

“I feel very good. We are working hard and the intensity is felt to try to get ready for this new season that is coming,” he said.

“I am grateful to God for giving me another opportunity to come here with Algodoneros. I felt very good last year, so I am grateful that they gave me the opportunity to return and help them win a championship again,” said Jorge Pérez.

He commented that he finished the season with Toros de Tijuana, at the beginning of August, where he took a break, but upon his arrival Guasave already did a live bullpen, where he felt very good.

“Participating in the Barcelona Baseball Cup is a great opportunity to show them how we play baseball in Mexico and I think it will be a good opportunity for everyone to enjoy something like this,” he said.

We are grateful to the fans, because they have always supported us, but trust us, we are working hard to give them that championship, which has been denied to us,” he concluded.