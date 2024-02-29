All the attention focuses once again on the man of the night in Sao Paulo, the Colombian James Rodriguez, who returned to the playing fields after more than three months of inactivity and did so in style: he scored a goal and provided an assist.

The Cucuteño had not played an official match since last November, his stay in Sao Paulo It was a mystery until a few weeks ago after declaring in default and requesting the termination of the contract.

After meditating on his position and speaking with those around him, the 32-year-old midfielder apologized to the tricolor team's directors, the team and his coach. Thiago Carpini, who always filled him with praise despite the delicate situation.

Although he was not enrolled in the Paulista Tournament, to James Rodriguez The possibility of returning to the fields early was opened after the serious injury to the Brazilian's Achilles tendon. Luiz Gustavo.

Sao Paulo He decided to register the Colombian as a replacement for the Brazilian and this Wednesday he made his official debut in 2024 and was key to his club's victory: he had a glorious return with an assist and a goal.

TO James Just over 20 minutes were enough for him to demonstrate his quality again, he assisted Luciano to make it 0-2 against Inter Limeira and as a hunter in the area, he took advantage of a rebound to score his first goal of the year.

After his great game and receiving several accolades, James Rodríguez spoke on social networks about Sao Paulo and decided not to refer to the controversy it generated, he concentrated on the game.

It was a good night, I'm happy to have helped, I'm happy for the victory and the game we played – said James, shortly after the game.

The Colombian could have minutes again next Sunday in the classic in the city of Sao Pauloyour team receives in the Morumbí to Palmeiras of his compatriot Richard Ríos on the 11th of Paulista Tournament.

