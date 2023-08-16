tonight, the Monterrey Soccer Club will measure forces with the Nashville of the MLS. Team that left out at eagles of america amid arbitration controversies and that will now seek to eliminate the only remaining representative of Mexican soccer.
However, the attention of the fans is not entirely focused on tonight’s semifinals or on a hypothetical final against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. They are thinking about a signing that, until a couple of days ago, everyone already took for granted, but that has cooled off a bit in the last few hours.
We are talking about Jesus: the ‘Tecatito’ Corona. Soccer player who came out of the Monterrey Soccer Club academy and who, after a stupendous Club World Cup in 2012, caught the interest of Tweente of the Eredivisie. From there he went to Porto de Portugal and then signed him on Seville from Spain.
At thirty years old, Jesús: el ‘Tecatito’ Corona could calmly continue his career in Europe. However, Rayados has approached him and has proposed an “interesting” contract to put an end to his successful history on the old continent and return to the team that saw him born.
Sources close to the player’s environment assured that he was already looking for a house in the city, that there was an arrangement between the teams and that it was only a matter of him saying ‘yes’ to Club de Fútbol Monterrey so that we would see him again in the Liga Mx.
However, yesterday, when ‘Tecatito’ was asked about this possibility, he replied that he could not talk about it, because he was very happy in Seville. Was her response from him genuine? Or did he declare that way so as not to hinder the negotiation?
