Recent surveys, throughout Latin America, confirm it: people tend to value more positively, and with greater optimism, our personal situation and closest environment (what is known as our “first square meter”) than the national scenario. and overall. What is this cognitive dissonance due to? Why do we believe that individually we are and will be better than collectively and as a country? How do you explain that there is a individual optimism and social pessimism? These could be some of the keys that explain it.

1. The optimism bias. A first explanation from neuroscience can be found in the very “optimism bias”. Tali Sharot defines it as “the tendency to overestimate the probability of experiencing positive situations and underestimate the possibilities of experiencing negative situations”. We are optimistic by nature, but only when it comes to ourselves. Optimism, then, is personal, not collective or social. In addition, the bias calms us emotionally as it reassures us and compensates us for the daily effort to overcome adversity and fight for our personal and family destiny.

2. The valuation has to do with political expectations. Expectations about the individual situation remain relatively stable over the years, as show Max Roser and Mohamed Nagdy with a longitudinal series of the Eurobarometer, for example. But, on the other hand, the opinion and perspective on the national situation tend to be more influenced by identification with the ruling party and, above all, by the information that exists on the situation of the country in question. Thus, the current uncertainty and the recession predicted by all the economic reports —including that of the ECLACwho speaks of a “slowdown”— could explain the widening of the gap revealed by the latest surveys in Latin America.

3. Catastrophism dominates the public and published agenda. The media, in their role as creators of meaning, also feed this pessimism with their tendency to catastrophize. Overexposure to bad news—which can lead to doomscrolling, this is the pathological consumption of negative information— ends up generating a negative judgment that, on occasions, can be exaggerated. Given this, it is increasingly common to read other analyzes that show, with empirical data, that the world is not so bad but even much better, such as the book factuality (2018) by Hans Rosling.

4. The system is broken and confidence in the future is seriously questioned. The widespread perception that the system is brokenas a recent study of Ipsos (On average, 56% agree that their country’s society is broken and 57% agree that their country is in decline), is another reason that helps explain the drop in expectations in relation to the role of institutions, which generates increasing suspicion and distrust. Thus, the crisis of democracy is a problem of trust and also of expectations. Trust, as highlighted by a IDB report recent, it is key to cohesion and growth and, despite its relevance, it is one of the problems that is least being addressed. “Mistrust reduces growth and innovation: Investment, entrepreneurship, and jobs flourish when businesses and government, workers and employers, banks and borrowers, and consumers and producers trust each other.”

5. The self as a refuge in the face of uncertainty. To these reasons, we must add the individualization of society (nine out of ten Latin Americans say they do not trust others). The conviction is growing throughout the region that, faced with the cohesive limits and guarantees of progress and stability that the State must ensure, the best personal option to move towards the future is presentist individualism.

Is there an alternative?

Democratic politics faces a difficult challenge. Recovering that empathy and trust in the common, improving the prospects for the future and combating a negativity that, for some sectors, is more electorally profitable is a central objective. The temptation of populist and authoritarian shortcuts finds a dangerous breeding ground. Beyond identity or ideological issues, focusing on us as a motor for progress and improvement, as a stimulus and way to reconnect with certain values, which remain strong on a personal level, should be the center of any roadmap.

Jeremy Rifkin in his latest book The age of resilience it also talks about the transition to a new time, where empathy and hope have a place. The reason he believes there is hope is that “in all weather disasters people come to the rescue of other people. To some degree, climate change is bringing us closer by empathy,” he notes.

Optimism mobilizes. Pessimism, too. And the new generations can tip the balance. Recognizing each other in transversal causes that require energy and convictions and sharing real spaces for action and motivation can be a first step towards a collective horizon. An itinerary where the first person plural is the best political decline and once again makes sense to the majority, generating shared pride and security, and a feeling of belonging. The most transcendental democratic political task continues to be the construction, expansion, and collective progress of us.

Antoni Gutierrez-Rubi He is a communication consultant.