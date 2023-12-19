The last heartbreaking meeting between Massimo Mauro and his friend Vialli: “He told me 'Massimo, you and I will never see each other again'”

In a recent interview given to The print, Massimo Mauro, former footballer and sports commentator on TV, talked about the last meeting he had with his close friend Gianluca Vialli. What the two said to each other in the London clinic where the former champion lost his life on January 6, 2022.

Last December 16th the world of Italian football and others stopped to honor the late Sinisa Mihajlovic on the first anniversary of his death.

In a few days, next January 6thwill instead be the first anniversary of another great figure in Italian football and sport, who unfortunately passed away too soon: Gianluca Vialli.

In an interview given to The printMassimo Mauro opened up and told us the last meeting I had with him.

Gianluca was hospitalized in a clinic in London and there was nothing left that could be done for him. His wife Cathryn Massimo called, not going into details but simply asking him to head to London.

Massimo met Gianluca in the British capital on December 23: “Luca was in great pain, he had ten minutes of lucidity, then he had to resort to morphine“.

Mauro chose to relive those moments, recounting the words she exchanged with him on that occasion. With Gianluca who told him: “Massimo it's late, you have to go and catch the plane“. And he: “No Luca, I'll stay a little longer“. Luca who told him: “No, go“, and Massimo: “Okay, I'll spend Christmas at home with the kids and I'll come back to see you“.

At that point, one chilling response for his lucidity for the friend of a lifetime: “No Massimo, you and I will never see each other again“.

At that point Mauro gave him a kiss and it has greeted. After leaving the clinic, he immediately called Roberto Mancini, another great friend of both of them.

The previous last meeting between Massimo Mauro and Vialli

Before that last heartbreaking visit, Massimo Mauro had seen Vialli the previous summeron the occasion of an ad tournament Sunrise. Already there she had seen him in dramatic conditions, but with the strength and courage of a hero.