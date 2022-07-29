A few years ago Andres Garcia and Roberto Palazuelos they were great friends. In several interviews, the veteran actor of Dominican origin stated that the so-called “Black Diamond” was more aware of him than his own children, Andrés, Andrea and Leonardo. Even the heartthrob of Mexican cinema, came to put the Mexican actor and businessman in his will.

That good friendship is a thing of the past. The relationship fractured after Roberto Palazuelos allegedly made threats against Andrés García and his family. Things were so bad between them that the 81-year-old actor, with the temperament that characterizes him, challenged the “Black Diamond” to a duel with bullets.

Let him come shoot me, to see if it’s true, let him go, let’s see if he’s alive.

In a recent interview for the program “First Hand” on Imagen Television, Margaret Portillo, Andres Garcia’s wife, spoke about the alleged threats from Roberto Palazuelos.

According to Margarita Portillo, the Mexican actor stated that he would see to it that Andrés García starved to death.

“He has never spoken to Andrés García to tell him face to face if he is upset or lying to his mother or whatever, so he speaks to my son very early and tells him the most horrible things, that he was going to go to hell a lot. … that he was going to take care of chin… ‘I’m going to take care of him dying of hunger and I want you to tell him that it was me, that I chin him…’, that’s how it was”.

Likewise, Margarita Portillo said that Roberto Palazuelos managed to affect her husband Andrés García economically, by spoiling a business he had.

The problems between the actors would have started after Andrés put it in his will. “Andrés got angry and one day he said: ‘I’m going to take it out of the will’, because they questioned him about it so much and Roberto got angry and said that he had no need for Andrés’ properties, because his smallest property was worth more than Andrés’s properties, an ego fight begins”.