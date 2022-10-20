A 72-year-old man killed his 60-year-old ex-wife today with a shot to the head and then committed suicide in a house in Olavarría (city in Argentina). The bodies were found by a son of the couple, who arrived at the house after his father sent him a WhatsApp message in which he warned him: “I’m going to kill your mother and I’m going to kill myself.”

The incident occurred in a house located at 3768 Junín Street, in that city in the center of the province of Buenos Aires, where Susana Seitz and José Luis Lezcano were found dead, each shot in the head.

“I’m going to kill your mother and I’m going to kill myself”is the message that, via WhatsApp, the couple’s son received from his father and that motivated the young man to go home and find his parents dead.

The son called the emergency room and a cell phone from the Olavarría Patrol Command immediately arrived at the scene, confirming the tragic outcome.

Upon entering the house, the police personnel observed Lezcano’s body lying in the dining room, which had bleeding and a bullet wound on the right side of his head and, near the body, a revolver.

Meanwhile, in one of the rooms, they found Seitz’s body with an apparent gunshot wound to the left side of his head.

Femicide followed by suicide in Olavarría. A 72-year-old man identified as José Luis Lezcano murdered his 60-year-old couple identified as Susana Seitz. The person involved sent a message to his son: “I’m going to kill your mother and I’m going to commit suicide.” pic.twitter.com/Aei7OHDnBC – Fernando Tocho (@nandotocho) October 20, 2022

Medical personnel from an ambulance verified both deaths and the place was preserved for the work of the experts of the scientific police of that country.

Police sources informed the ‘Télam’ news agency that according to the first testimonies from the environment, the couple was in the process of separating.

At the same time, The spokesmen indicated that the woman was the sister of a senior officer who works in the Departmental Subdelegation of Investigations (Sub DDI) of Olavarría. The case was left in the hands of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) No. 5 of Olavarría, of the Judicial Department of Azul.

The Nation (Argentina)/ GDA