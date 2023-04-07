“It’s tough, but I’m going to get over it,” said former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who is suffering from leukemia and is hospitalized in intensive care, in a statement published in the Il Giornale newspaper on Friday. “I have managed to come back, even in difficult and delicate situations,” he has insisted in a column in this newspaper, which is part of his media empire.

The 86-year-old magnate, admitted to an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, “rested and reacts well to his treatment,” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told Rai 3 on Friday. Tajani is number two in Berlusconi’s party, Forza Italia, which is part of the government coalition headed by Giorgia Meloni.

Berlusconi, known as “the immortal” for his long career, is currently a senator. Doctors reported Thursday that he is being treated for a lung infection stemming from chronic myeloid leukemia.

Renzi’s support



Former prime minister and current senator Matteo Renzi, a centrist politician who was Berlusconi’s longtime rival, sent him a message of support on Friday. «Cheer up Silvio. We are waiting for you smiling in the Senate », he tweeted.

Berlusconi, one of the richest men in his country with a fortune estimated by Forbes at 6.4 billion euros, has been hospitalized several times in recent years. Berlusconi, who entered politics in 1994, served as prime minister for a total of nine years between that year and 2011, and dominated his country’s politics for two decades, despite sex scandals and lawsuits that tarnished his image.