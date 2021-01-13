There is anger and sadness in Frédéric’s voice. For a year and a half, this baker from Dijon trained Ibrahima, a miner who arrived from Guinea. But in three weeks, he will be 18 and face deportation. “He’s still a child, he crossed the Mediterranean on his own to come to France, rebels Frédéric. He did everything to succeed. Every morning at 5 a.m. he is up and at work. Everyone is super happy with Ibra, and overnight, we take her off. He has no more work, no more apartment, and we find him in an association, even on the street. It is not possible !”

His fight brings together that of Stéphane Ravacley, the Besançon baker on hunger strike since January 2 against the expulsion of his Guinean apprentice. Many bosses are in the same situation with apprentices from foreign countries who cannot obtain documents. As soon as they become adults, they are ordered to leave French territory.

The Dijon baker will call on a lawyer to defend Ibrahama as did Arnaud, a mechanic in Upper Normandy. His apprentice does not have all the documents to do his French papers, so he received an obligation to leave the territory a blow for the boss: “I will fight for this youngster, who deserves a lot.”

“We don’t have anyone showing up in our workshops. And when I say no one, it’s no one! We only have migrants.” Arnaud, mechanic to franceinfo

The boss is waiting for an appeal to the administrative tribunal, and after having sent about sixty letters to the prefecture, he says he is ready to write to the President of the Republic if necessary, in order to be able to hire his apprentice on a permanent contract.